Lucknow, June 26: Lola Kayumova, a 49-year-old Uzbek woman and the alleged mastermind behind a sex trafficking racket in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly undergone seven cosmetic surgeries, including on her private parts, to alter her identity and evade detection. She reportedly posed as a 29-year-old NRI socialite to run the racket undisturbed for years. Investigations reveal she also obtained a fake Aadhaar card and a forged marriage certificate to legitimise her stay in India.

According to a report by the Times of India, Lola had been living illegally in Lucknow for over seven years. Official records list her as married to a local resident, Janak Pratap Singh, though Janak has denied any such marriage, calling the certificate forged. Lola’s fake documents included an Aadhaar card issued in 2021 and updated recently in 2025, naming Janak as her spouse. She had lived in upscale flats in Omaxe Residency and Golf City, where neighbours reported suspicious activities and frequent visitors late at night. Bareilly Sex Racket Busted: 7 Girls and 3 Men Arrested As UP Police Bust Prostitution Ring Being Operated From BJP Leader’s Hotel (Watch Video).

Lola’s network reportedly lured vulnerable Uzbek women to India under the false promise of employment, then forced them into prostitution after confiscating their travel documents. As per the Hindustan Times report, the cosmetic surgeries were part of Lola’s strategy to maintain a youthful and glamorous image, helping her manipulate victims and clients alike. These surgeries, performed by Dr Vivek Gupta at his Minerva Clinic in Ahmamau, included alterations to her face, lips, underarms, and private areas. Varanasi: Sex Racket Related Tip-Off Received, UP Police Conduct Raids in Parade Kothi Area (Watch Video).

Dr Gupta, along with Lola and her alleged accomplice Thrijin Raj (alias Arjun Rana), remain absconding. Thrijin reportedly posed as a journalist and helped obtain fake Indian IDs, while Dr Gupta facilitated cosmetic procedures for the trafficked women to make them appear Indian. Authorities are coordinating with central agencies and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to track down the trio, whose mobile phones remain switched off. Lola’s expired passport and other documents are under scrutiny as the investigation continues.

