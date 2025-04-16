Varanasi: Sex Racket Related Tip-Off Received, UP Police Conduct Raids in Parade Kothi Area (Watch Video)

Police conducted a series of raids in Parade Kothi locality of Varanasi's Kashi zone after receiving a tip-off about an illegal sex racket and other illegal activities. Based on specific intelligence inputs, law enforcement officials initiated the operation to check these suspected offences. This follows the recent revelations from the Varanasi gangrape case. Investigators have uncovered a major interstate sex racket, with shocking details emerging from the probe into the horrific gangrape of a 19-year-old girl, who was brutally assaulted by 23 men over seven days. DCP Gaurav Banswal confirmed the raids, triggered by a tip-off about an organised sex racket, minors without guardians, and drug abuse. He emphasised strict action against hotels admitting guests without an ID. Varanasi Gangrape Case Probe Unearths Interstate Sex Racket, Over 500 Obscene Videos of Girls Found on ‘Mastermind’ Anmol Gupta’s Mobile Phone.

Sex Racket Related Tip-Off Received, UP Police Conduct Raids in Parade Kothi Area

