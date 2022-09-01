New Delhi, September 1: In what is expected to to bring respite to the general public, Indian Oil on Thursday announced a reduction of up to Rs 100 to the price of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. Though, there has been no change in the rates of domestic LPG cylinders used in households.

After price was slashed by Rs 91.50, cylinder, previously priced at Rs 1,976.50, is now available in the national capital for Rs 1,885 from today, September 1. LPG Price Cut: 19KG Commercial LPG Cylinders To Get Cheaper by Rs 135

Among other metros, the commercial LPG cylinder is cheaper by Rs 100 ( Rs 1,995.50 from Rs 2,095,50) in Kolkata, while the corresponding rates for Chennai and Mumbai are Rs 96 ( Rs 2,045 from Rs 2,141) and Rs 92.50 ( Rs 1,844 from Rs 1,936.50) respectively. LPG Price Cut: Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Dearer by Rs 36; 19 kg Cylinder Will Now Cost Rs 1,976

The decrease in commercial LPG has been done now for five consecutive months. The price of the gas cylinder, which peaked at Rs 2,354 on May 19, 2,022, was Rs 2,219 on June 1. After a month, the cylinder's price dropped by Rs 98, becoming Rs 2,021. The price of this cylinder was lowered by the oil companies on July 6 to Rs 2,012.50. From August, the cylinder cost was at Rs 1976.50.

However , the cost of a domestic cylinder(14.2 kg) has been unchanged since a hike of Rs 50 on July 6. At present, domestic cylinder sells at Rs 1,053 per unit in Delhi while it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5 and Rs1,068.5 in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.

