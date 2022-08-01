The prices of LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by Rs 36 per unit from Monday, 1st of August. The consumers sigh with relief as a 19 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 1,976 in the capital city, New Delhi. This new price is marginally less than its initial rate which was Rs 2012.50. The prices vary for different cities/states.

Check ANI's Tweet

The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 36 from today. With this latest reduction, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,976, instead of Rs 2012.50. — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

