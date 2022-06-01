The price of a 19 kg commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder on Wednesday morning. Each cylinder will now cost Rs 2,219 in Delhi, in Kolkata it will cost Rs 2,322, in Mumbai Rs 2,171.50, and in Chennai, it will cost Rs 2373. However, no change in rates of domestic LPG cylinders.

Check Tweet:

