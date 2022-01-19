Bhopal, January 19: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to allow the sale of liquor at all airports in the state and select supermarkets under its amended excise policy for the next financial year 2022-23.

To increase its annual revenue from liquor, the BJP-led state government has also passed a proposal to issue home bar licenses to those who earn Rs one crore or more annually. The policy was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government has also decided to slash retail prices of liquor by 20 per cent. The decision to reduce retail prices was taken so that they become competitive with neighbouring states, the statement added. Madhya Pradesh Police Has Arrested a Man for Killing a Person with Explosives.

The cabinet has also approved the Madhya Pradesh Heritage (Traditional) liquor policy, which will enable tribals to brew liquor from mahua (madhuca) flowers in the traditional way and sell it. An announcement to brew mahua liquor was made by the state government earlier last month. Also, the proposal was one of the points in the Chouhan government's Adivasi Mahasammelan held on October 15. It has also decided to simplify the liquor import process.

District-level committees that include the collector and MLAs will be empowered to change the locations of liquor shops, if needed, under the new excise policy. Besides, liquor prepared from grapes in the state will be made duty free.

The policy also has a provision of tetra-packing liquor and scanning the QR code to check the authenticity of the products. Meanwhile, reacting to the BJP government's proposed new excise rules, the opposition Congress took a swipe saying the state government is unwilling to provide any relief to the common people, instead it has decided to sell liquor in homes.

"Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are awaiting compensation for their crop damage since the last two years, diesel and petrol prices are surging and the government is planning to sell liquor at homes," former Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath said on Wednesday.

