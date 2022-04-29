Bhopal, April 29: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped for 2 years by a man she met online. A rape case was registered on Wednesday and the accused was arrested on Wednesday evening.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim, in her complaint, alleged that she had met the accused, identified as Rahul Direhi (26), two years ago through social media. The accused befriended her and went to meet her in 2020 when her husband was away. The accused tried to rape her, but she protested. He, however, threatened to kill her and assaulted her sexually. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tantrik Rapes 21-Year-Old Girl on Pretext of Improving Her Exam Scores; Arrested.

Since then, the accused outraged her modesty several times. The victim got fed up with the harassment and blocked the accused. But he allegedly reached her home on Monday. Following this, the victim mustered up the courage and shared her ordeal with her husband. The couple approached the cops and registered a complaint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2022 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).