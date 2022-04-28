Ujjain, April 28: Crime against women continue to rise. A self styled tantrik in Ujjain raped a 21-year-old college girl on the pretext that he would magically improve her exam scores.

TOI reported that the accused, Rajkumar alias Govind Guru, was invited to the girl's house by her parents on the recommendation of a relative that he could help her excel in studies. The tantrik had told the girl's parents that he will have to perform some rituals to "boost her brain power". The accused is a resident of Dewas, police said.

Police said the accused went to their house on Sunday and started making arrangements for puja. He told the family to leave the girl alone in a room for an hour so that he could perform a ritual. The family alleged that the tantrik locked the room, raped the girl and left.

Shocked, the girl kept quiet for two days. Noticing her upset her family kept asking her if anything was wrong. Later the girl confided in her mother. The family then went to police.

Police registered a complaint and later the tantrik was arrested. He was found to be married twice, said police.

