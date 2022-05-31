Indore, May 31: A 12-year-old boy has been taken into police custody for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl, living in his neighbourhood in the Banganga area in Indore. The father of the accused has also been booked for threatening the girl family in a bid to stop them from filing the complaint.

According to TOI, the incident occurred on Sunday when the toddler had gone to a grocery shop but was intercepted by the accused. He allegedly lured her with chocolates and took her to his house. Hyderabad Shocker: Wife Hires Goons to Rape Hubby's Friend Over 'Affair'; Six Arrested

It was when the toddler didn't return to her house for a while that her mother started looking for her, only to find her in a naked state in the accused's house. While the accused fled the spot, the toddler narrated the incident to her mother. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by 3 in Gwalior, Forced to Take Contraceptives; Two Arrested

Subsequently, the parents of the victim approached police and a case was registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and IPC 376 AB. The girl's parents also alleged that the father of the accused had threatened them with dire consequences if they filed a complaint with the police.

While the minor accused was produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a state-run home, his father has also been booked by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).