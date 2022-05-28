Bhopal, May 28: Three Neighbours allegedly gang raped a 16-year-old girl in Gwalior and later forcefully fed her contraceptives when she got pregnant, police said on Thursday.

The survivor is a student of Class 11 and lives with her mother in an apartment. TOI quoted Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi as saying that two of the accused have been arrested and police are looking for the third. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped for Two Years on Pretext of Marriage in Bhopal

The girl was gangraped around two months ago. Police said she was alone at home when the three youths barged in and raped her. They threatened her against telling anyone. Terrified, she remained quiet but began falling ill. On May 10, she contacted one of the rapists to say that she was pregnant, said police. The trio forced her to take contraceptive pills.

On May 20, her health worsened. Counselled by her mother, she confided in her and they went to the police. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Angry over Brother Not Attending Mother's Funeral, Woman Attacks Her 10-Year-Old Nephew With Knife

In another incident of crime against women, a five-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a man who later threw her from the rooftop of his house in a Unnao village. The condition of the survivor is said to be stable while the accused has been arrested.

