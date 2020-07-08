Bhind, July 8: In a shocking incident, a man killed an eight-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district and threw his body in a well. The man used to stalk the boy’s mother. The 31-year-old accused has been identified as Man Singh Baghel. He is a resident of Lahar area of Bhind district. Baghel was arrested by police on Tuesday.

According to a report published by Hindustan Times, the boy named Sumit Dohre went missing on Sunday when he was returning from his father’s shop. Sumit’s mother told police that he had a doubt on Baghel, who lives in the neighbourhood of the victim’s family. When police arrested Baghel, he confessed his crime. MP Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gangraped in Betul, Accused Threw Victim's Brother in a Well Before Committing Crime.

“Baghel committed the crime when the boy’s mother, a resident of Lahar, scolded the man for making sexual advances,” reported the media house quoting Lahar, Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), DS Bais as saying. According to the report, Baghel proposed to Sumit’s mother last week but she refused. She also insulted him.

The accused abducted and strangulated Sumit for taking revenge from the woman. The accused was produced before the court on Wednesday. He was then sent to police custody. Police also recovered the boy’s body from the well.

