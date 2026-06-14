Madhya Pradesh Train Accident: 4 Killed After Fire Rumour Forces Passengers off Train, Hit by Another in Morena

At least several passengers were killed and multiple others injured after an oncoming express train struck people who had stepped off a stationary train near Hetampur railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday, June 14. According to preliminary railway information, the incident occurred after panic spread over a reported fire inside the train, prompting some passengers to disembark and move onto an adjacent track.

The accident took place in the Jhansi Division of the North Central Railway when Train No. 19665 Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express came to a halt around 4.15 pm. Officials said passengers who got down following the stoppage were later hit by Train No. 20424 Firozpur-Seoni Patalkot Express travelling on the adjoining line. Dhar Road Accident: 8 Killed As Overcrowded Pick-Up Truck Overturns in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Videos).

4 Dead After Passengers Struck on Track Following Fire Panic on Train in MP

Initial reports suggested that rumours of a fire inside the coach triggered panic among passengers, leading some to step off the halted train.

However, railway authorities stated that the train had stopped after a passenger allegedly activated the Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) mechanism in a general coach, causing an unscheduled halt near Hetampur station. Officials said confusion during the stoppage led some passengers to move onto an adjacent track, where the fatal collision occurred. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Motorcycles Collide Head-On in Bhind District, Couple Among 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured.

Passengers Struck by Oncoming Express Train

According to a preliminary statement, passengers who had stepped off the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express were struck by the approaching Firozpur-Seoni Patalkot Express.

The impact resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. Railway authorities said further details are being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

Rescue and Relief Operations Underway

Police and district administration teams reached the accident site shortly after the incident was reported. Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately to assist injured passengers and manage the affected stretch of track. Officials said an inquiry has been initiated to determine the sequence of events and establish accountability.

Railway accidents involving passenger movement onto adjacent tracks during unscheduled halts have previously raised safety concerns across India’s rail network. Authorities continue to emphasize caution during emergency stoppages and adherence to railway safety protocols.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).