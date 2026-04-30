Dhar Road Accident: 8 Killed As Overcrowded Pick-Up Truck Overturns in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Videos)

Bhopal, April 29: A devastating road accident on the Tirla Bypass in Dhar district claimed the lives of at least eight labourers, including children, on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. near a private petrol pump in the Chikaliya area when a pick-up truck, dangerously overcrowded with passengers, lost control and overturned. Preliminary police reports suggest the vehicle was carrying between 40 and 45 labourers, a figure that far exceeds the legal and safe seating capacity for such transport. The sudden crash transformed the bypass into a scene of extreme horror and chaos.

Following the overturning of the truck, the area was quickly engulfed in screams and cries for help as the passengers were thrown from the vehicle or trapped beneath it. The overwhelming number of victims created an atmosphere of extreme chaos and panic. Satna Road Accident: 3 Killed as Speeding Truck Plunges Into Canal on National Highway-39 in Madhya Pradesh.

Overcrowded Pick-Up Truck Overturns in Dhar

MP के धार में एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई। मजदूरों से भरा एक पिकअप वाहन अचानक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। जिसमे दबने से 10 मजदूरों की मौत हो गई जबकि दर्जनों मज़दूर घायल है। पिकअप में लगभग 40 से 45 मजदूर सवार थे । pic.twitter.com/1UDNVRvnvd — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 29, 2026

#WATCH | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: On a pickup vehicle overturns, Duty Doctor, District Bhoj Hospital, Dr Chhatrapal Singh Chauhan says, "A pickup vehicle got into an accident. It had around 35 people in it. All the patients have arrived here. 10 to 15 people have died... 8 to 10… pic.twitter.com/VqNEEGx3iR — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

VIDEO | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Collector Abhishek Chaudhary informs, "An incident happened with a pick-up vehicle, the administration, police team took the injured to the district hospital, then some people have been referred to Indore hospital, others are being treated here, we… pic.twitter.com/nMlnhEuRey — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

Local residents were the first to respond to the distress calls, immediately initiating relief efforts and alerting the police to the scale of the tragedy. Authorities have confirmed that two children are among the dead, adding a further layer of heartbreak to the tragic and horrifying event.

With the combined assistance of the police and local citizens, the numerous injured individuals were moved to the District Hospital. Medical staff at the facility have indicated that the condition of several patients remains critical, leaving the community in a state of anxiety and mourning as they wait for updates on the survivors. Mauganj Accident: 3 Youths Killed As Speeding Bike Rams Trailer While Filming Reel In MP, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Rescue and relief operations led by the local administration continued late into the night. While the exact cause of the vehicle losing control is still under investigation, the massive overcrowding of the pick-up truck is being viewed as a primary factor in the severity of the accident.

As the administration works to provide support to the grieving families, the rising number of road accidents highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic safety regulations and capacity limits to prevent such heart-wrenching loss of life in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 12:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).