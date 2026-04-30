Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Motorcycles Collide Head-On in Bhind District, Couple Among 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

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Bhopal, April 30: Three persons, including a married couple, were killed in a road accident in a village within the jurisdiction of the Ater police station of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, said officials on Thursday. The incident left a trail of heartbreak for a local family. Speaking to IANS, Chhatrapal Singh Tomar, the Ater police station in charge, said the tragedy occurred in Balarpura when two speeding motorcycles collided head-on with immense force.

The impact resulted in three immediate fatalities at the scene and left one young man fighting for his life with critical injuries. The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the officer said. Among the deceased were 35-year-old Soniram Prajapati and his 32- year-old wife, Kiran Prajapati, residents of Mondna village. Sabarkantha Road Accident: 6 Killed as Private Bus Smashes Into Eco Car on Ahmedabad-Udaipur National Highway In Gujarat (Watch Video).

The couple had travelled to Bhind earlier in the day for a scheduled court appearance. The human cost of this accident is particularly staggering for the Prajapati family. The simultaneous loss of Soniram and Kiran has left their three children -- 12-year-old Ankit, nine-year-old Raja, and six-year-old Maina -- orphaned and without a clear future. With Soniram’s father already deceased, the only remaining adult in the household is his elderly mother. The accident happened as they were returning home after completing their legal work.

The other motorcycle involved was carrying 21-one-year-old Anoop Jatav, a resident of the Morena district, and his companion, Pravesh. Anoop was killed in the collision, while Pravesh sustained severe injuries and remains under medical care. Following the crash, the bodies of the victims remained on the road for nearly 30 minutes, a sight that sparked significant outrage among local residents who witnessed the aftermath. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Devotees Burned Alive After Car Falls Into 200 Feet Gorge on Bharwain-Hoshiarpur Road, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Emergency services were eventually alerted. Upon arrival, police officers and local citizens worked together to transport the victims to the District Hospital. Doctors there officially pronounced the three individuals dead. The police have since moved the bodies for post-mortem examinations as part of their standard investigation into the crash.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).