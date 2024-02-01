Mumbai, February 1: A Solapur man has been arrested for killing his 14-year-old son by poisoning him with sodium nitrate, a chemical used in explosives and fertilisers, for watching porn films. The man, identified as Vijay Battu, a tailor by profession, was unhappy with his son’s addiction to adult films and his poor performance in school. He decided to end his son’s life by offering him a soft drink laced with poison and dumping his body in a drain near their home.

According to India Today, the shocking incident came to light after the police found the boy’s body in a decomposed state in the drain. The post-mortem report confirmed that the boy had died of sodium nitrate poisoning. The police then traced the boy’s father, who had filed a missing person’s complaint for his son on January 13, the same day he killed him. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Strangles Son to Death To Save Him From Disease in Satara After Erringly Believing He Has Cancer.

Man Kills Son for Watching Porn Films

The police interrogated Vijay and his family and neighbours and found inconsistencies in his statements. They also recovered the pocket knife that Vijay had used to cut off his son’s arm before throwing him in the drain. Vijay had severed his son’s arm to prevent identification of the body by fingerprints or DNA.

Man Confesses to Killing Son

Vijay later confessed to his wife, Keerti, that he had killed their son, Vishal, out of frustration and anger. He told her that he was fed up with his son’s habit of watching adult films on his phone and his bad behaviour in school. He said that he had received several complaints from the school authorities about Vishal’s misconduct and lack of interest in studies. Maharashtra Shocker: 38-Year-Old Unemployed Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife & Son in Pune.

Vijay’s wife informed the police about her husband’s confession. The police arrested Vijay and produced him before a magistrate’s court on January 29. The court remanded him to two-day police custody. The police have booked him for murder and destruction of evidence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).