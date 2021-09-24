Thane, September 24: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a minor girl was allegedly raped in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident was reported from the Bhayandar area of the district. The accused was arrested Friday. Notably, the girl and the victim resided in the same building, and both knew each other. Mumbai Minor Girl Raped in Nalasopara By Man On Pretext of Providing Back Pain Treatment; FIR Registered Under POCSO Act.

The accused took the girl to the terrace of the building and allegedly raped her. After committing the crime, he even threatened the minor with dire consequences if she tells it to anybody. The incident surfaced after the girl was taken to a hospital as she complained of stomach pain.

The girl’s parents then approached the Navghar police station and filed a complaint against the accused. The police registered a case under sections 376A, 376B, 363, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. The accused was presented before the court after the arrest.

It is the second incident of sexual assault against minors reported in the Thane district within a week. In a shocking incident that surfaced earlier this week, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times over a period of eight months. The alleged incidents took place at different locations, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale, between January 29 and September 22 this year. The police have nabbed 28 accused so far. Notably, the minor girl has named 33 accused.

(With inputs from ANI)

