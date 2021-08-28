Mumbai, August 28: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai for almost two months on the pretext of providing back pain treatment. The incident came to light when the girl’s parents found out that she was pregnant. A complaint has been registered against the man from Nalasopara who claimed to treat back and legs through “desi” methods. The accused

As per CNN News 18’s report, the girl’s parents learnt about her pregnancy when they took her to a doctor as she complained of severe stomach ache. The girl then narrated the entire incident to her parents. The complaint was registered against Naradhama, the man providing desi treatment for back and leg pain, at the Tulinj police station. Gujarat Horror: Minor Raped By 30-Year-Old Man in Bhavnagar District; Accused Arrested.

The accused has been arrested by the police. As per the rape survivor’s parents, the girl was raped by Naradhama on the first day she visited him for treatment. They told the media house that their daughter had back pain and doctors failed to cure her. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Forcefully Injected With Aphrodisiacs, Raped and Assaulted in Andheri.

“One of our neighbours informed us about Naradhama’s desi-treatments, fixed back and other joint pains. Hoping his desi-treatments would cure our daughter, we started getting appointments from him,” reported the media house quoting the girl’s parents as saying. Naradhama was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the relevant sections of the Indian penal Code (IPC). The Mumbai police has started an investigation into the case.

