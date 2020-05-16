Maharashtra's COVID-19 Cases Cross 30,000, Over 1/3rd of India's Total Count, Mumbai Breaches 18,500-Mark

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 16: The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, crossed 30,000 on Saturday. The leap came after a total of 1,606 new infections and 67 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The corresponding period also witnessed 524 patients being cured and leaving for their homes. Migrant Worker Dies of Cardiac Stoke In Maharashtra After Walking 30 Km from Bhayander to Vasai To Catch Special Train.

"1606 new COVID19 cases and 67 deaths have been reported today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 30,706, of which 22,479 are active cases. Death toll stands at 1,135," said a statement issued by the Maharashtra Health Department.

The state's recovery rate, at around 24 percent, is lower than the national average of around 34 percent. Till date, a total of 7088 patients have recovered and been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in Maharashtra.

Update by PTI

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases rise by 1,606 with 67 deaths, taking case count to 30,706 and fatalities to 1,135: state Health department — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2020

Mumbai, the worst-hit city in India due to the pandemic, has breached the 18,500-mark in terms of total cases. The numbers released by the Health Department today showed 884 new cases and 41 deaths in the state capital. The exponential rise in the city's coronavirus tally continues even as the state government predicts a decline by end of the month.

Nationwide, coronavirus cases in India has crossed the number of infections recorded by China. The tally reached 85,940, as per the update released by the Union Health Ministry earlier today. The death count accelerated to 2,752, whereas, a total of 30,153 patients have recovered so far.