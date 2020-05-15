Migrant Worker Dies of Cardiac Stoke In Maharashtra After Walking 30 Km from Bhayander to Vasai To Catch Special Train

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, May 15: Having lost their means of livelihood due to the lockdown caused by novel coronavirus situations, migrants across the country are returning to their native villages. Government has also launched special shramik trains to take migrants, students and others to their home states. A 45-year-old construction worker who had walked more than 30 km from Bhayander to Vasai in Maharashtra dropped dead of cardiac stroke closer to the railway station, Times of India reported. Migrant Worker Dies Midway While Cycling to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra Amid Lockdown.

According to the report, the migrant labourer was identified as Harish Shankarlal. He got the ticket of Shramik special train to travel to Sikar in Rajasthan from Vasai. He left his rented Bhayander apartment at around 9 am. Amid the extreme heat, Shankarlal on foot reached Vasai station area by 2 pm and complained about uneasiness. He died on his way to the hospital. Madhya Pradesh Accident: 8 Migrant Labourers Dead & 50 Injured After Their Truck Collided With Bus in Cantt PS Area in Guna.

COVID-19 Crisis Shows Plight of Migrant Workers Across India:

His colleague Sawarmal Jangir, a Nalasopara resident, who was also going to travel on the same train, missed the train as he was with the body of Shankarlal. Jangir said that victim's brothers, who are in Rajasthan, have requested him to bring the body to his native village for last rites.