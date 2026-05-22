Manali Weather Today, May 22: Rain and Snowfall Forecast As Temperatures Dip Sharply

The Meteorological Centre has issued a weather update for Friday, May 22, 2026, forecasting mostly cloudy skies with a mix of rain and snow for Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The shift brings a distinct drop in temperature following a period of intensifying heat across the state's hill stations earlier in the week.

Current Conditions and Forecast Details

As of Friday morning, Manali, Himachal Pradesh recorded a current temperature of 7°C under mostly cloudy conditions. Relative humidity stands at 51%, with a light breeze blowing from the northeast at 2 mph. The current UV index is low at 1. Weather Forecast Today, May 22, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Manali Weather Today

The daily forecast indicates that daytime temperatures will reach a maximum high of 10°C, accompanied by a 35% chance of mixed rain and snow. Conditions are expected to become partly cloudy by nightfall, with temperatures dropping to a low of 2°C. Nighttime precipitation carries a higher probability at 50%, with snow expected. Winds are projected to shift from the southeast at 4 mph, while the daytime UV index will peak at a moderate 5. UP Heatwave: Banda Remains Hottest Place in India for Third Straight Day With Scorching 48.2 Degrees Celsius Temperature; Lucknow Hospital Sets Up Cold Room for Heatstroke Patients.

Regional Context and Alerts

The drop in temperature follows a brief heatwave that impacted Himachal Pradesh, where maximum temperatures on Thursday hovered 4°C to 5°C above normal across multiple stations. Manali itself had recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6°C earlier in the week.

The state weather department has since placed several districts, including Kullu, under orange and yellow weather alerts starting May 22, warning of heavy thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Travelers and residents in higher altitude regions are advised to monitor local road conditions and stay updated on sudden weather shifts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).