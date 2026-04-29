Tamil Nadu Heatwave: Temperatures Cross 38 Degrees Celsius in 13 Locations, Tiruchirappalli Hits 40.5 Degree; Residents Advised to Stay Hydrated, Avoid Sun

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Chennai, April 29: With the onset of peak summer, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a steady rise in temperatures, with several districts recording extreme heat conditions. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), temperatures crossed 38 degrees Celsius in at least 13 locations across the state on April 28, indicating a deepening heatwave trend. Tiruchirappalli recorded the highest temperature in the state, with the mercury soaring to 40.5 degrees, making it one of the hottest locations of the day. Other major districts also reported intense heat, with Vellore and Erode registering 39.4 degrees. Karur Paramathi, Chennai’s Meenambakkam observatory, and Madurai Airport each recorded temperatures of around 38.9 degrees.

Several other regions experienced similarly high temperatures. Tirupattur and Dharmapuri recorded 38.3 degrees, while Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai city, Tiruttani, and Namakkal reported temperatures hovering around 37.8 degrees, reflecting widespread heat stress across both interior and coastal parts of the state. Meteorological officials have warned that the situation is likely to worsen in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a further increase in maximum temperatures by up to 3 degrees across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry by Saturday. Weather Forecast Today, April 29, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

The rise is attributed to prevailing dry weather conditions and increased solar radiation typical of late April. In addition to soaring temperatures, high humidity levels -- particularly in coastal districts -- are expected to exacerbate discomfort among residents. The combination of heat and humidity could lead to elevated “feels-like” temperatures, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heatstroke. Delhi Rains Today, April 29, 2026: Showers Bring Relief After 44 Degree Celsius Heatwave, Temperatures Dip Across Capital (Watch Videos).

Chennai, in particular, is expected to experience severe heat conditions, with temperatures likely to exceed 39 degrees in the coming days. Authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours, and limiting outdoor activities. Health officials have also urged vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, to remain cautious as the heatwave conditions persist. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely and is expected to issue further advisories if conditions intensify.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).