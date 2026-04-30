Delhi Weather Update: Sudden Rain, Hailstorm Bring Relief Across NCR, IMD Issues Alerts (Watch Videos)

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A sudden change in weather Delhi surprised residents on Thursday as rain and a hailstorm swept across parts of the Delhi-NCR region, offering instant relief from intense heat. Dark clouds gathered quickly over the capital, with showers and hail already reported near the Delhi-Noida border, accompanied by strong, gusty winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi and an orange alert for Noida and Ghaziabad, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms later in the evening. The abrupt shift in weather conditions is being attributed to a classic interaction between dry westerly winds and moisture-laden easterlies, triggering strong convective activity over northwest India.

New Delhi Weather Forecast Today

According to weather experts, these systems are expanding and could bring short bursts of intense rainfall, thundershowers, and possible hailstorms. Around 20–30% of Delhi-NCR may be affected, while 30–40% of Haryana and up to 50% of districts in western Uttar Pradesh could experience similar activity. However, rainfall distribution is expected to remain uneven, meaning not all areas will receive heavy showers. Weather Forecast Today, April 30, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Earlier radar images indicated strong cloud build-up, with activity likely to continue and possibly intensify until around 7 PM. Authorities have cautioned residents about the risk of localised waterlogging in low-lying areas and advised avoiding open spaces during lightning.

Hailstorm, Rain Break Heatwave Grip in NCR

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Several parts of Delhi-NCR receive rainfall and hailstorm this evening. Visuals from Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/NfmTirkYER — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

This sudden spell comes after Delhi-NCR experienced a prolonged period of extreme heat in late April. Temperatures in several parts of the capital had surged close to 44°C, creating heatwave-like conditions and increasing dependence on cooling systems. The IMD had issued repeated alerts during this period as outdoor conditions became increasingly harsh. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Parts of State Until May 2.

Interestingly, April 2026 has seen fluctuating weather patterns, with intermittent rain and western disturbances preventing temperatures from reaching more extreme projections. Forecasts suggest that more thundery activity could occur in the coming days as weather systems remain active over the region.

The combination of rain, hail, and strong winds is expected to bring down temperatures significantly, offering temporary respite before conditions stabilise again. Residents are advised to stay updated with official weather alerts and take necessary precautions.

A sudden change in weather Delhi surprised residents on Thursday as rain and a hailstorm swept across parts of the Delhi-NCR region, offering instant relief from intense heat. Dark clouds gathered quickly over the capital, with showers and hail already reported near the Delhi-Noida border, accompanied by strong, gusty winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi and an orange alert for Noida and Ghaziabad, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms later in the evening. The abrupt shift in weather conditions is being attributed to a classic interaction between dry westerly winds and moisture-laden easterlies, triggering strong convective activity over northwest India.

According to weather experts, these systems are expanding and could bring short bursts of intense rainfall, thundershowers, and possible hailstorms. Around 20–30% of Delhi-NCR may be affected, while 30–40% of Haryana and up to 50% of districts in western Uttar Pradesh could experience similar activity. However, rainfall distribution is expected to remain uneven, meaning not all areas will receive heavy showers.

Earlier radar images indicated strong cloud build-up, with activity likely to continue and possibly intensify until around 7 PM. Authorities have cautioned residents about the risk of localised waterlogging in low-lying areas and advised avoiding open spaces during lightning.

This sudden spell comes after Delhi-NCR experienced a prolonged period of extreme heat in late April. Temperatures in several parts of the capital had surged close to 44°C, creating heatwave-like conditions and increasing dependence on cooling systems. The IMD had issued repeated alerts during this period as outdoor conditions became increasingly harsh.

Interestingly, April 2026 has seen fluctuating weather patterns, with intermittent rain and western disturbances preventing temperatures from reaching more extreme projections. Forecasts suggest that more thundery activity could occur in the coming days as weather systems remain active over the region.

The combination of rain, hail, and strong winds is expected to bring down temperatures significantly, offering temporary respite before conditions stabilise again. Residents are advised to stay updated with official weather alerts and take necessary precautions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).