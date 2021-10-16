Mangaluru, October 16: A man in Mangaluru has lodged a complaint alleging that the Lady Goschen Government Hospital handed him a boy, though his wife had delivered a baby girl. The police are investigating whether the baby was exchanged. The hospital, however, denied any possibilities of the baby being exchanged, saying gender of the baby was written wrong by mistake. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Gangraped in Mangaluru; 4 Accused Arrested.

The complaint is lodged by Musthafa, a resident of Koteshwara in Kundapur. According to Musthafa, his wife Amreen had delivered a baby at the Lady Goschen Government Hospital on September 27. He said that the hospital had told him that it was a girl. But on October 14, Musthafa was handed a boy by the hospital. Karnataka: Fearing COVID-19 Infection, Mangaluru Couple Dies by Suicide.

"The hospital staff had told us that my wife had given birth to a baby girl. The child was shifted to the NICU as it was not healthy. Later, on Thursday, they handed over a baby boy to us," Musthafa was quoted by Times of India as saying. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said they are verifying documents and options like DNA test are also on the table.

"A final decision will be taken only after the verification of all documents. If they find that the baby was exchanged, we will take appropriate action. So far, we have not moved any legal procedures," Commissioner Kumar said. Dr Durgaprasad MR, Medical Superintendent of Lady Goschen Government Hospital, said it was an error.

"The sex of the baby was wrongly written in the case sheet as female, instead of male, and this has created confusion. We have been conducting an inquiry and action will be taken against those responsible for the error," he said.

