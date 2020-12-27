New Delhi, December 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to buy "unique" Kashmiri saffron and asserted that the government wants to make it a globally popular brand. He said that Kashmiri saffron represents the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2020 on Sunday, he said that exports of Kashmiri saffron will increase after getting Geographical Indication Tag and it will the government's efforts to make a self-reliant India. Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways from 72nd Edition of PM Narendra Modi's Radio Programme.

PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Buy Kashmiri Saffron

In May this year, the Kashmiri saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag. Through this, we want to make Kashmiri saffron a globally popular brand: PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/X0Eq5roWET — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

"It is said that Abul Fazal was one of the main courtiers in emperor Akbar's court. Once after a visit to Kashmir, he said that the scenic beauty of Kashmir can make even irritated and short-tempered people dance with joy. In fact, he was referring to saffron fields of Kashmir. Saffron has been associated with Kashmir for centuries. Kashmir saffron is mainly grown in areas such as Pulwama, Budgam and Kishtwar," he said.

"In May this year, the Kashmiri Saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag; through this, we want to make Kashmiri Saffron a globally popular brand," he added. The Prime Minister said that Kashmiri saffron is popular as a spice on a global scale with many medicinal properties.

"It has a strong aroma, rich colour, and its threads are long and thick which enhance its medicinal value. It represents the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. If we talk about quality then Kashmiri saffron is very unique and it is entirely different from saffron of other countries," PM Modi said.

"Kashmiri saffron has got a different identity after GI tag recognition. After getting GI tag certification, Kashmir saffron was launched in a supermarket in Dubai. Now its exports will increase. It will further strengthen our efforts to make a self-reliant India. Especially, saffron farmers will be benefitted.

PM Modi highlighted that several saffron farmers are engaged in selling of their produce through e-trading. "In Pulwama, Abdul Majid Wani is selling GI tagged saffron with the help of National Saffron Mission through e-trading at Pampore trading centre. Like him, many people in Kashmir are engaged in this activity. Next time you plan to buy saffron, you plan to buy Kashmiri saffron only. The warmth of Kashmiri people is such that it lends a distinct taste to its saffron," he said.