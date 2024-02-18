Jalna, Feb 18: Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Sanjay Lakhe Patil on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government for calling a special session of the state legislature on the Maratha quota issue even as a curative petition is pending in the Supreme Court.

The apex court had, on May 5, 2021, quashed a law granting quota to the community in jobs and education in the state and a curative petition was filed last year. Maratha Quota Matter: Manoj Jarange-Patil Hails MSBCC Panel Report, but Will Continue Agitation.

"The Maharashtra government is employing deceptive tactics. The state's attempt to enact a law for quota is against the SC ruling," Lakhe Patil claimed.

He also alleged the Eknath Shinde government's draft notification on 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) for issuance of Kunbi certificates to eligible persons from the Maratha community was misleading.

"Our demand is that blood relatives must also be considered from the maternal side," he said. Maratha Quota Maharashtra Backward Class Commission Submits Report on Reservation; CM Eknath Shinde Urges Activist Manoj Jarange Patil To End Fast.

He said he was sceptical about the Shinde government's plan to give quota based on the survey of 2.5 crore families undertaken by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission recently.