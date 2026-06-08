Maridhas Malaichamy Arrested: Tamil Nadu’s Cyber Crime Wing Arrests YouTuber Over Derogatory Remarks Against CM Vijay

Tamil Nadu's Cyber Crime Wing on Monday arrested YouTuber and political commentator Maridhas Malaichamy from his residence in Madurai in connection with a case alleging that he made derogatory remarks about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and several state ministers during a YouTube interview. Police officials said the action was taken following complaints related to comments made by Maridhas in content published on the video-sharing platform. The case is being investigated by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai Police.

According to police sources, a cyber crime team travelled to Madurai and took Maridhas into custody on Monday. He was subsequently brought to Chennai for further legal proceedings and questioning in connection with the case. Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Orders TASMAC Cleanup Drive, Cites Alleged INR 102 Crore Monthly Diversion and INR 1,600 Crore Revenue Loss.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the full details of the charges, but the case is linked to remarks allegedly directed at the Chief Minister and members of the state government during a YouTube interview.

Political Commentator with Large Online Following

Maridhas operates the YouTube channel Maridhas Answers, which has a substantial following and frequently features commentary on politics, governance and public affairs. Over the years, he has been known for his criticism of successive Tamil Nadu governments and political leaders. Vijay Addresses MGR Comparisons, Says Former Tamil Nadu CM Didn’t Achieve Such a Vote Share in His First Election (Watch Video).

The YouTuber has previously faced multiple legal cases related to social media posts and online commentary. In recent years, he has been questioned or arrested in connection with several controversies involving remarks on political and public issues.

Previous Encounters with Law Enforcement

This is not the first time Maridhas has come under scrutiny from law enforcement agencies. In 2025, he was questioned by Chennai Police's Cyber Crime Wing over social media posts linked to the Karur stampede incident before being released after inquiry.

He was also arrested in 2021 over a controversial social media post following the helicopter crash that killed India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. That case later became the subject of legal proceedings before the Madras High Court.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and further action will depend on the outcome of the inquiry and examination of digital evidence. No official statement has yet been issued by Maridhas or his legal representatives regarding the latest arrest.

The arrest has drawn attention on social media, with supporters and critics of the YouTuber expressing differing views on the police action. Authorities, however, have maintained that the case is being handled under established legal procedures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).