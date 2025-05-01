New Delhi, May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his heartfelt greetings to the citizens of Gujarat on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, praising their "outstanding contributions" across multiple fields and celebrating the state's unique identity. The occasion marks the 65th Gujarat Foundation Day, celebrated annually on May 1 since the state's creation in 1960.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister stated, "On the proud occasion of their Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of Gujarat. The state has distinguished itself for its culture, spirit of enterprise and dynamism. The people of Gujarat have excelled in various fields." "May the state keep attaining new heights of progress," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Gandhinagar constituency, also took to social media to wish the people of Gujarat on their state's foundation day.

"Many greetings on Gujarat Day to all the sisters and brothers of Gujarat, famous for its diverse natural resources, historical, cultural heritage, and hospitality," he posted on X.

"Gujarat has always attracted people from all over the world with its talent, hard work and practical skills. I pray to Dada Somnath for the continued progress and upliftment of the people of Gujarat, who have made pioneering contributions to nation-building from the Bhakti movement to the freedom movement and modern times," he added.

The day is popularly celebrated as Gujarat Gaurav Din or Gujarat Sthapana Divas and coincides with Maharashtra Din, commemorating the formation of the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. On May 1, 1960, the bilingual Bombay State was officially bifurcated into two separate states -- Gujarat and Maharashtra -- based on linguistic lines.

The reorganisation of Indian states post-Independence was driven by strong demands for linguistic identities. The Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti, formed in 1956, was among the prominent groups advocating for a Marathi-speaking state, while parallel aspirations led to the call for a separate Gujarati-speaking state. Responding to these growing demands, the Indian government established a commission to address the concerns.

Its recommendations ultimately led to the bifurcation of Bombay State, paving the way for the creation of Maharashtra and Gujarat. To ensure parity, both states were inaugurated on the same date -- May 1, 1960. Today, Gujarat stands tall as a hub of trade, industry, and cultural vibrancy, with its citizens playing key roles in India's economic and social development.

