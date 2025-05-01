On Maharashtra Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the citizens of the state, acknowledging Maharashtra's significant contribution to India’s development. Taking to X on May 1, PM Modi wrote, "Maharashtra Day greetings to the people of the state, which has always played a vital role in India’s development. When one thinks of Maharashtra, its glorious history and the courage of the people come to our mind. The state remains a strong pillar of progress and at the same time has remained connected to its roots. My best wishes for the state’s progress." Maharashtra Day 2025 Wishes: From Devendra Fadnavis to Sharad Pawar, Top Leaders Extend Maharashtra Din Greetings to Citizens.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Maharashtra Day Wishes

Maharashtra Day greetings to the people of the state, which has always played a vital role in India’s development. When one thinks of Maharashtra, its glorious history and the courage of the people come to our mind. The state remains a strong pillar of progress and at the same… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2025

