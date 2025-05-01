New Delhi, May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the formation day of their states, and praised the rapid strides both have made. The two western states, among the most prosperous in the country, were carved out of the erstwhile Bombay state in 1960.

In his post on X, Modi said Maharashtra has always played a vital role in India's development. He said when one thinks of Maharashtra, "its glorious history and the courage of the people come to our mind". The state remains a strong pillar of progress and at the same time has remained connected to its roots, the prime minister said. Maharashtra Day 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Maharashtra Day Greetings to Citizens, Says ‘State’s Glorious History and Courage Inspire the Nation’.

PM Modi Greets People on Maharashtra Diwas

Maharashtra Day greetings to the people of the state, which has always played a vital role in India’s development. When one thinks of Maharashtra, its glorious history and the courage of the people come to our mind. The state remains a strong pillar of progress and at the same… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2025

PM Modi Greets People of Gujarat on State Formation Day

On the proud occasion of their Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of Gujarat. The state has distinguished itself for its culture, spirit of enterprise and dynamism. The people of Gujarat have excelled in various fields. May the state keep attaining new heights of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2025

"My best wishes for the state's progress," he said. Greeting the people of Gujarat, his home state, Modi said, "The state has distinguished itself for its culture, spirit of enterprise and dynamism. The people of Gujarat have excelled in various fields. May the state keep attaining new heights of progress."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)