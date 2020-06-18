MEA Says 'India Will Work to Enhance Global Action Against Terrorism' After Being Elected to UNSC As Non-Permanent Member

New Delhi, June 18: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday briefed the media after securing a seat in the United Nations Security Council. Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), said that India will work to enhance the global action against terrorism after being elected as a non-permanent member of UNSC for term 2021-22. He said that this shows confidence that "the international community has reposed in India's capability to contribute to the work of the council." India Elected to UNSC Seat For 8th Time: Here's the List of Years in Which India Bagged the United Nations Security Council Seat.

"We will work to enhance global action against terrorism," Swarup said, adding, "our presence on the Security Council and our performance there over the next 2 years will underscore the value that a country like India brings to the table and reaffirm our credentials to be a permanent member of UNSC." PM Narendra Modi Says 'Deeply Grateful' For Support Shown by Global Community As India Gets UNSC Seat.

India was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of UNSC on Wednesday, June 17, for the eight-time. India enjoyed the support of 184 votes out of 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win a seat in the security council.

India's two-year term will start on January 1, 2020. Along with India, Mexico, Ireland, Norway and Kenya will also join as the non-permanent member. They will be replacing South Africa, Indonesia, Belgium, Dominican Republic and Germany.

