PM Narendra Modi Says 'Deeply Grateful' For Support Shown by Global Community As India Gets UNSC Seat

New Delhi, June 18: India was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 member United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said that he is extremely grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of UNSC.

He further said, "India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity." Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar congratulated Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York and Team MEA for the good work. S Jaishankar Congratulates Team MEA For 'Good Work' After India Elected Unopposed as Non-Permanent Member of UNSC.

Here's what PM Modi tweeted:

Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the @UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2020

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday conducted elections for President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council under special voting arrangements put in place here due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).