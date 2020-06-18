India Elected to UNSC Seat For 8th Time: Here's the List of Years in Which India Bagged the United Nations Security Council Seat

New York, June 18: India was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday for the eight-time. India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win a seat in the powerful Security Council. India's two-year term will begin on January 1, 2021.

Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held on Wednesday. However, Canada lost its latest bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council despite a star-studded campaign.

List of Years in Which India Bagged UNSC Seat:

India was previously elected as a non-permanent member of the Council in the following years. In 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and the most recent one was in 2011-2012. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Deeply Grateful' For Support Shown by Global Community As India Gets UNSC Seat.

PM Narendra Modi Tweets Saying, He is 'Deeply Grateful':

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that he is "deeply grateful" for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the UN Security Council. He further said that India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity.

S Jaishankar Congratulates Team MEA For 'Good Work'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was one of the first to congratulate Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York and Team MEA for the 'good work'.

After operating virtually since March amid the coronavirus pandemic, diplomats returned to the General Assembly hall on Wednesday to cast their secret ballots at allotted times.

