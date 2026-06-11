Meerut Latest News Today on June 11th, 2026: Weather Alert, Pool Revenue Buzz & Crime Updates

Meerut, June 11: Meerut is bracing for a change in weather today, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting dust storms and thundersqualls, bringing a potential respite from the heat. Amidst this, a local swimming pool has become a talking point across social media due to claims of its significant monthly revenue. The city also saw various reports of crime, civic concerns, and community initiatives over the past day.

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Meerut Swimming Pool's Alleged ₹22 Lakh Monthly Income Sparks Social Media Debate

A local farm-based swimming pool in Meerut has become a viral sensation after a social media post on June 11th claimed it generates over ₹22 lakh in monthly revenue during the summer. The post detailed the pool's daily attraction of hundreds of visitors and its practice of selling drained water to farmers for irrigation, sparking widespread discussion online.

Crime & Safety

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Infant Son

A woman in Meerut was arrested on June 10th for allegedly strangling her seven-month-old son on June 9th. Police launched an investigation after she reportedly tried to pass the death off as an illness, with reports suggesting the act was committed to gain sympathy from her husband.

Three Dead from Suspected Illicit Liquor Consumption

Three individuals in Meerut tragically died on June 10th, reportedly due to the consumption of illicit liquor. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the source and circumstances surrounding these deaths.

Model Alleges Decade-Long Exploitation and Conversion Pressure

A Meerut-based model has accused a man of nearly a decade of physical, emotional, and financial exploitation under the pretext of marriage. She further alleged that he pressured her for religious conversion and threatened to leak private media, leading police to register a case on June 10th.

Man Arrested for ₹44 Lakh Pension Fraud

An elaborate financial fraud was uncovered on June 10th in Meerut, where a man allegedly siphoned off ₹44 lakh from his deceased mother's pension account over seven years by falsely claiming she was alive. Authorities are currently investigating the case.

Labourer Found Dead in School Bus; Family Alleges Threats

The body of a 22-year-old daily-wage labourer, Reenu Kumar, was discovered inside a parked school bus in Baghpat district on June 10th. His family protested, claiming they had previously informed police about threats to his life, prompting an investigation into injury marks and CCTV footage.

Family Feud Hospitalizes Two Women in Bijnor

A family dispute in Bijnor district on June 10th resulted in a 52-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter-in-law being hospitalized. The daughter-in-law reportedly set herself ablaze, while the mother-in-law consumed a poisonous substance, stemming from tensions over a love marriage.

Habitual Thief Arrested in Noida, Cash and Jewelry Recovered

A Meerut resident, identified as a habitual thief, was arrested in Noida on June 10th in connection with a theft case. Police reportedly recovered ₹3 lakh in cash, jewelry, and a laptop, also apprehending his brother-in-law and a jeweler.

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Proclaimed Offender from Meerut

The Delhi Crime Branch arrested a proclaimed offender from Meerut on June 11th in connection with an Arms Act case. Further details regarding the arrest and ongoing investigation were not immediately available.

Two Arrested After Stunt Video Goes Viral

Two individuals were arrested on June 11th after a video showing them performing stunts and creating a ruckus in an open jeep went viral on social media. The arrests were made following public outrage over the dangerous behavior.

Cyber Fraud Duo Arrested for Carpet Scam Across Nine States

Two brothers involved in cyber fraud across nine states were arrested on June 11th. They allegedly defrauded people by falsely claiming to sell carpets on a Facebook page, prompting an investigation into their widespread operations.

Man Dies by Suicide in Meerut, Family Alleges Harassment

A young man reportedly died by suicide in Meerut on June 11th. His family has made serious allegations against his wife and stepson, claiming harassment as a potential cause, with police initiating an investigation into the matter.

Father Dies at Hospital Entrance After Alleged Denial of Admission

A tragic incident occurred in Meerut on June 11th where a father reportedly died in his daughter's lap at the entrance of a hospital after allegedly being denied admission. The family's claims have sparked concern, with further details awaited.

Roadways Bus Catches Fire, Passengers Escape Unharmed

A roadways bus caught fire in Meerut in the early hours of June 11th while the driver and conductor were reportedly asleep. Passengers managed to escape by jumping out of windows, preventing any casualties in the incident.

Labourer's Body Found Near Mill Drain

The body of a labourer was found near a drain in front of a mill in Meerut on June 11th. The identification of the body led to an outcry among his family members, and authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Exhumed Body Post-Mortem Inconclusive, Medical Panel Formed

The body of a married woman was exhumed in Meerut on June 11th as part of an ongoing investigation. The initial post-mortem report did not clearly state the cause of death, leading to the formation of a medical panel for further examination.

Civic & Local Government

Sugarcane Farmers Demand Urgent Reforms from Cane Department

Representatives of sugarcane committees across the Meerut division submitted an eight-point memorandum to the Deputy Cane Commissioner on June 10th. The charter called for immediate action on issues such as rural road maintenance, a dedicated research center, and comprehensive insurance coverage for farmers.

Allegations of Irregularities at CCSU B.Ed Cell, Student Leaders Protest

Student leaders protested on June 11th, surrounding the examination controller of CCS University (CCSU) in Meerut and submitting a memorandum. They alleged irregularities within the B.Ed cell, demanding immediate attention to their concerns.

Ward-48 Residents Face Power Outages Due to Burnt Wires and Transformer Issues

Residents of Ward-48 in Meerut are reportedly facing significant problems due to burnt electricity wires and transformer issues. A local councilor on June 11th instructed electricity workers to carry out immediate repairs to resolve the ongoing power supply disruptions.

NCC Cadets Participate in Flood Mock Drill at Bhikund Ghat

NCC cadets demonstrated their capabilities in a flood mock drill conducted at Bhikund Ghat on June 11th. ADM Maurya highlighted the crucial role of youth in disaster management during the event, emphasizing preparedness.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Conducted at Matour Mahadev Temple

A cleanliness drive under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was carried out at the Matour Mahadev Temple in Meerut on June 11th. Led by the District Panchayat President, the initiative reinforced the commitment to a clean India.

Community & Culture

Mednova 2026 Features Murder Mystery Room as Key Attraction

The Mednova 2026 event at Meerut's Medical College on June 11th saw a 'Murder Mystery Room' become a major point of attraction. Students also participated in a Youth Parliament, showcasing their engagement in various activities.

Muslim Youth Offers Water to Thirsty Cow, Video Goes Viral

A video showcasing Hindu-Muslim unity went viral on June 11th, featuring a Muslim youth in Meerut offering water to a thirsty cow. The act of compassion quickly gained widespread attention online.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms and Dust Storms Expected in Meerut, Bringing Relief from Heat

Meerut is forecast to experience thunderstorms and dust storms on June 11th and 12th, with winds potentially reaching up to 80 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department. Light to moderate rain is also anticipated, offering a temporary reprieve from the recent high temperatures. Current conditions on June 11th show a clear sky with a temperature of 26.8°C, with today's forecast high of 37°C.

Weather: Clear sky — 26.8°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 26°C – 37°C.

Meerut Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Meerut navigates a day of shifting weather patterns and significant local discussions, residents are encouraged to stay informed on civic developments and safety advisories. The ongoing debates and community actions highlight the dynamic nature of the city, with continued attention expected on local governance and public welfare issues in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).