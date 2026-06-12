Meerut Latest News Today on June 12th, 2026: Lightning Kills Student, Illicit Liquor Deaths & Muharram Security

Meerut, June 12: Meerut is grappling with a series of significant events today, including a tragic fatality caused by a lightning strike and multiple deaths suspected to be linked to illicit liquor consumption. Authorities are on high alert with extensive security measures in place for the upcoming Muharram observances. Meanwhile, the city's infrastructure continues to evolve, even as local businesses voice concerns over rising utility costs.

Top Stories

Lightning Strike Causes House Collapse, Kills Student in Tikri Village

A tragic incident occurred in Tikri village, Meerut, on June 12th when a mud house collapsed after being struck by lightning. An 11th-grade student was killed in the accident, while his elder brother sustained serious injuries. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Three Fatalities Reported from Suspected Illicit Liquor Consumption

Three individuals in Meerut reportedly died on June 10th due to the consumption of illicit liquor. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to ascertain the source of the liquor and the precise circumstances leading to these tragic deaths.

Meerut Range on High Alert for Muharram Observances

Security arrangements have been significantly heightened across the Meerut range in anticipation of Muharram. Approximately 4,500 police personnel will be deployed to ensure peace and order, with drone surveillance also planned for effective monitoring during the observances.

Traders Protest Proposed 10% Fuel Surcharge on Electricity Bills

Traders in Meerut have submitted a memorandum protesting the proposed 10% fuel surcharge on electricity bills. Business communities argue that this sudden increase in costs will exacerbate inflation and negatively impact local commerce, urging authorities to reconsider the decision.

Crime & Safety

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Infant Son

A woman was arrested in Meerut on June 10th for allegedly strangling her seven-month-old son on June 9th. Police began an investigation after she reportedly attempted to conceal the cause of death as an illness. Reports suggest the act was committed to gain sympathy from her husband.

Youth Attempts Suicide After Social Media Post, Hospitalized

A 21-year-old youth in Meerut's Mawana area reportedly attempted suicide by shooting himself in the head on June 12th. The incident occurred after he uploaded a video on social media expressing a lack of will to live. His friends discovered him injured and transported him to a hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Woman Accuses Ex-Husband of Making Son Smoke for Social Media Reels

A woman from Lohianagar, Meerut, has filed a complaint alleging that her ex-husband forces their 8-year-old son to smoke cigarettes and uploads these videos to social media. She is seeking custody of her son, and police are currently investigating the serious allegations, as reported on June 12th.

Man Dies by Suicide; Family Alleges Harassment

A young man reportedly died by suicide in Meerut on June 11th. His family has made serious allegations against his wife and stepson, claiming harassment as a potential contributing factor to his death. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Meerut Model Alleges Decade-Long Exploitation and Conversion Pressure

A model from Meerut has come forward with allegations of decade-long exploitation under the pretext of marriage, coupled with pressure for religious conversion. This incident was brought to light during a briefing on June 11th, prompting further inquiry.

Youth Assaulted, Home Attacked in Nawabgarhi Village

In Nawabgarhi village, a youth was allegedly assaulted, followed by a group, including a garden contractor, attacking his home. His elder brother was injured during the home invasion. Police are investigating the complaint filed by the victim's family, as reported on June 12th.

Missing Person from Meghrajpur Located Within 24 Hours

A person reported missing from Meghrajpur, Meerut, was successfully located and recovered within 24 hours of their disappearance, as reported on June 12th. Further details regarding the individual's identity or the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately made public.

Farmer Leader Receives Death Threat Over Illegal Mining Complaint

A farmer leader in Rajpura has reportedly received death threats after filing a complaint concerning illegal mining. The leader is demanding an FIR against the named accused individuals, with police currently investigating the matter as of June 12th.

Allegations of Assault and Kidnapping Attempt in Old Case

Police in Meerut are investigating a complaint alleging assault and an attempted kidnapping, reportedly linked to pressure for a settlement in an old abduction case. The incident was reported on June 12th, with authorities gathering details.

Civic & Infrastructure

Meerut Swimming Pool's Alleged High Monthly Income Goes Viral

A farm-based swimming pool in Meerut gained viral attention on social media on June 11th, following claims that it generates over ₹22 lakh in monthly revenue during the summer. The post highlighted the pool's popularity and its unique practice of selling drained water to local farmers for irrigation.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Records Highest Single-Day Ridership

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor achieved its highest-ever single-day ridership on a recent Monday, with approximately 1.25 lakh passengers. This surge in commuters is attributed to the corridor's faster journeys, reliable operations, and the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Namo Bharat Train Returns from Meerut South Without Disembarking Passengers

An operational glitch occurred on June 12th when a Namo Bharat train reportedly returned from Meerut South station without allowing passengers to disembark. The unexpected incident caused concern among those on board the rapid rail transit system.

Outer Ring Road Enhances Connectivity to Dauralla

The Outer Ring Road has significantly improved travel times, allowing commuters to reach Dauralla from Meerut in approximately seven minutes. While the road has transformed connectivity, reports on June 12th noted that the absence of a complete interchange still leaves the project's full potential unrealized.

Youths in Pathauli Demand Roadways Bus Service via Viral Video

Young residents of Pathauli, Meerut, have amplified their demand for roadways bus service by circulating a video on social media. The viral video, reported on June 12th, highlights the community's need for improved public transportation access.

Fire on Sathla-Kila Road Tree Extinguished by Forest Department

A fire that broke out in a tree on the Sathla-Kila road was successfully extinguished by the Forest Department. Authorities have also reportedly assured residents that dry trees posing a risk will be cut down, as reported on June 12th.

NCC Cadets Conduct Flood Relief and Rescue Mock Exercise

NCC cadets in Meerut conducted a mock exercise on June 12th, demonstrating relief and rescue operations in preparation for potential flood situations. The drill aimed to enhance preparedness and coordination for disaster response in the region.

AAP Stages Protest Over Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Theft

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Meerut on June 12th regarding alleged theft from Ram Mandir donations. The party submitted a memorandum to the Governor, demanding a high-level investigation into the matter.

Strong Winds and Rain Bring Relief to Rohta and Jani Areas

On June 12th, strong winds and rain swept through areas like Rohta and Jani in Meerut, providing much-needed relief from the intense heat. The change in weather, while bringing comfort, also led to power outages in some localities, though it is expected to benefit local crops.

Business & Economy

Delhi-Meerut Expressway Emerges as Real Estate Hub

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway is rapidly transforming into a significant real estate hub, driving up property demand and prices in its surrounding areas. This development, reported on June 12th, indicates a burgeoning economic impact on the region.

TVS Delivers 31 Raider Motorcycles, Launches New Variant

TVS Motor Company conducted a simultaneous delivery of 31 Raider motorcycles in Meerut on June 12th. The event also marked the launch of a new variant of the popular motorcycle, signaling continued growth in the local automotive market.

Weather & Outlook

Moderate Rain Expected Across Meerut Today, High Near 31°C

Meerut is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 27.1°C. The forecast for June 12th predicts moderate rain throughout the day, with temperatures expected to range between 23°C and 31°C. Residents should be prepared for wet conditions and carry umbrellas.

Weather: Overcast — 27.1°C. Today: Moderate rain, 23°C – 31°C.

Meerut Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Meerut navigates these developments, residents are urged to remain vigilant regarding safety and civic issues. The ongoing investigations into recent tragedies and the preparations for upcoming religious observances will shape the city's focus in the days ahead, alongside continued discussions on economic policies impacting local businesses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).