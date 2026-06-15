Meerut Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Mosque Dispute, Crime Wave & Namo Bharat Extension

Meerut: Meerut is grappling with a series of significant developments today, from a contentious property dispute involving a mosque to a concerning surge in crime reports across the city. Amidst these local challenges, residents can also look forward to future infrastructure enhancements as the Namo Bharat train service prepares for a major expansion. Authorities are actively investigating various incidents, signaling a busy day for law enforcement.

Top Stories

Meerut Mosque Faces Eviction Notice Amidst Property Dispute

A significant property dispute emerged today, June 15th, over a mosque located within the Kharkhoda Police Station premises in Meerut. Police have issued a seven-day notice to the mosque's imam, demanding ownership documents and alleging illegal construction on police land. The mosque management, however, asserts that the structure stands on Waqf property. Delhi Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Dust Storm, Noida Airport Operations & Water Issues.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Train Service Set for Extension to Rajasthan

The Namo Bharat train service, which currently connects Delhi and Meerut, is slated for a major extension into Rajasthan via Haryana, as announced today, June 15th. Plans include the construction of a new depot at Pachgaon, replacing the previously considered site at Dharuhera, to facilitate this expansion.

Civic & Public Interest

Fake Public Service Center Exposed in Meerut, Father-Son Duo Arrested

A fraudulent public service center operating in Meerut was exposed today, June 15th, leading to the arrest of a father and son involved in the operation. Police are actively searching for a third accused in connection with the illicit center.

Student Seriously Injured by Banned Kite String in Meerut

An 11th-grade student in Meerut sustained serious throat injuries today, June 15th, after being struck by a banned kite string while riding a scooter. The incident highlights the persistent danger posed by illegal kite strings despite prohibitions.

Videos of Dangerous Car Stunts on Meerut Roads Go Viral

Videos depicting individuals performing dangerous car stunts on Meerut roads have circulated widely on social media today, June 15th. Authorities are expected to initiate action against those responsible for these reckless acts.

Crime & Safety

Meerut Woman Alleges Decade-Long Exploitation and Conversion Pressure

A woman in Meerut has accused a man of exploiting her for ten years under the guise of marriage and pressuring her for religious conversion, with police initiating an investigation into the serious allegations today, June 15th.

Former Soldier Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Wife in Meerut

A former soldier was arrested in Meerut today, June 15th, for allegedly shooting his wife with a licensed pistol while under the influence of alcohol. Police have taken the accused into custody following the incident.

Police Raid Meerut Hotel, Apprehend Three Couples

A police raid on a hotel in Meerut today, June 15th, resulted in the apprehension of three couples. Further details regarding the circumstances of the raid and the individuals involved are currently pending.

UP Police Constable Arrested for Sexual Exploitation in Meerut

A UP police constable in Meerut was arrested today, June 15th, for allegedly sexually exploiting an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). The constable reportedly befriended the victim on Instagram under false promises of marriage, and an investigation is ongoing.

Women Beggars Caught on CCTV Stealing from Meerut House

A group of women beggars was captured on CCTV cameras today, June 15th, reportedly stealing from a house in Meerut. Police are investigating the incident based on the video evidence.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms Expected in Meerut Today, Highs Near 36°C

Meerut is experiencing a clear sky this morning with a temperature of 29°C. However, the forecast for today, June 15th, indicates thunderstorms are expected, with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 36°C. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions.

Weather: Clear sky — 29°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 26°C – 36°C.

Meerut Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Meerut navigates these diverse issues, the focus remains on resolving ongoing disputes, ensuring public safety, and planning for future growth. The day's events underscore the continuous efforts required to maintain order and progress in the city, with residents keenly watching for further updates on these critical matters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).