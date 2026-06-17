Meerut Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Child Murder, Microscope Innovation & Jewellery Park Plan

Meerut, June 17: Meerut wakes to a mix of somber news and promising developments today, June 17th. The city is grappling with the tragic murder of a seven-year-old boy, an incident that has deeply shocked the community. On a brighter note, a Meerut-born professor has made significant strides in scientific research with a new microscope design, while plans for a major Jewellery Park aim to boost the local economy.

Top Stories

Seven-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Murdered by Mother's Lover in Meerut

A seven-year-old boy, identified as Angadveer, was found murdered in Meerut after reportedly going missing. Police arrested the mother's alleged lover, who reportedly confessed to the crime, stating the boy was an obstacle to their relationship. The child was reportedly kidnapped from outside his home and his body later recovered from a canal on June 17th.

Meerut-Born Professor Leads Breakthrough in Microscope Technology

Raju Tomer, a Meerut-born professor at Columbia University, has led a team in developing an innovative microscope design. This new technology, reported on June 17th, promises to significantly advance 3D tissue imaging for critical brain and cancer research, while also reducing equipment costs and complexity.

Rs 700 Crore Jewellery Park Proposed for Meerut's Ved Vyas Puri

A substantial proposal for a Rs 700 crore Jewellery Park in Ved Vyas Puri, Meerut, has been unveiled. Reported on June 17th, the project plans for a distinctive crown-shaped building equipped with modern facilities, aiming to significantly enhance and boost the city's thriving jewelry industry.

Civic & Local Governance

Meerut Lawyers Continue Protest Against E-Registration System Privatization

Lawyers in Meerut continued their protest on June 17th, expressing strong opposition to the proposed privatization of the e-registration system. The legal community's ongoing agitation highlights their concerns regarding the potential implications of this change.

Meerut Housing Council to E-Auction 53 Properties on June 30th

The Meerut Housing and Development Council is set to e-auction 53 properties, including commercial, residential, and school plots, on June 30th. This upcoming auction, reported on June 17th, marks the first time these properties will be offered at increased rates.

MADA Demolishes Illegal Constructions in Unauthorized Colonies

The Meerut Development Authority (MADA) conducted demolition drives against illegal constructions in two unauthorized colonies on Tuesday, June 16th. The action involved razing illegal roads and boundary walls as part of efforts to curb unauthorized development.

Ground-Level Transformer Poses Risk in Jani Buzurg, Meerut

Concerns were raised on June 17th in Jani Buzurg, Meerut, regarding a transformer installed directly on the ground. Residents highlighted the significant safety hazard this arrangement poses to children and animals in the vicinity, calling for immediate protective measures.

Meerut Parks Reportedly Lacking Basic Amenities

Concerns were highlighted on June 16th regarding the subpar condition of several parks across Meerut. Reports indicated a lack of essential amenities such as adequate greenery, functional swings, seating benches, proper lighting, and operational fountains.

Enforcement Drive Against Illegal Buses Leads to Seizures in Meerut

A special enforcement campaign targeting illegal buses was conducted in Meerut on June 17th. During the drive, authorities issued challans to seven buses and seized three others for various violations, aiming to ensure compliance with transport regulations.

Crime & Safety

STF Busts Fake Mining Royalty Racket, PWD Clerk Among Five Arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) successfully dismantled a fake mining royalty racket in Meerut on June 17th. Authorities arrested five individuals in connection with the operation, including a clerk from the Public Works Department, according to official reports.

Three-Year-Old Injured in Failed Kidnapping Attempt in Meerut

An attempted kidnapping of a three-year-old child in Meerut was reported on June 17th. Following the failed abduction, the child was reportedly thrown into a mosque, sustaining serious injuries during the incident.

Contractor Receives Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Threat from Relative

A contractor in Meerut reportedly received an extortion threat for Rs 50 lakh from his own uncle on June 17th. The threat, conveyed through a letter, allegedly included menacing language, prompting concerns for the contractor's safety.

Electricity Wires Stolen from Tube Well Line in Thirot-Chindaudi

Residents of Thirot-Chindaudi village in Meerut reported the theft of 25 electricity wires from a tube well line on June 17th. The incident has prompted villagers to urge local authorities to increase patrolling in the area to prevent similar occurrences.

Kankerkhera Police Arrest Thief, Recover Stolen Bicycles

Kankerkhera police in Meerut successfully arrested an alleged thief on June 17th. Authorities recovered four stolen bicycles from the accused's possession, who was subsequently presented before the court.

JITO Meerut Ladies Wing Organizes Cyber Crime Awareness Program

The JITO Meerut Ladies Wing hosted a 'Diginary Excellence Program' on June 17th, aimed at raising awareness among women about cybercrime prevention. The initiative sought to equip residents with essential knowledge for digital safety and security.

Business & Employment

Meerut Entrepreneurs Warn of Industry Shutdowns Due to Power Issues

Entrepreneurs in Meerut held a meeting with the Managing Director of power management on June 17th to highlight severe and persistent electricity supply problems affecting industrial areas. They cautioned that if conditions do not improve, many industries might be forced to cease operations.

Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal Distributes Appointment Letters at Meerut Job Fair

Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal participated in a job fair held at ITI Saket in Meerut on June 17th, where he distributed appointment letters to numerous young job seekers. The initiative aimed to connect local youth with employment opportunities.

Education & Public Health

CCSU Introduces Digital and AI-Based Answer Sheet Evaluation

Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has initiated a new system for the digital and AI-based evaluation of answer sheets. The university, as reported on June 17th, is implementing additional precautions to ensure accuracy and fairness throughout this advanced evaluation process.

Meerut Staff Nurses Unpaid for Three Months, Children's Admissions Affected

Staff nurses in Meerut are reportedly facing severe financial hardship, having not received their salaries for the past three months. This situation, reported on June 17th, has led to children's school admissions being canceled due to unpaid fees, prompting an urgent appeal to the District Magistrate.

Dead Lizard Found in Potato Bhujia Packet in Meerut Village

A family in Ajhouta village, Meerut, reported finding a dead lizard inside a packet of potato bhujia that they had purchased from a local shop on June 17th. The unexpected discovery caused considerable alarm among the consumers.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly overcast skies expected across Meerut, high near 36°C

Meerut is experiencing a clear sky with a temperature of 31.5°C this morning, June 17th. The forecast for today indicates mainly overcast conditions, with temperatures expected to range between a low of 26°C and a high of 36°C. Residents should prepare for warm and humid weather throughout the day.

Weather: Clear sky — 31.5°C. Today: Overcast, 26°C – 36°C.

Meerut Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Meerut navigates these varied developments, from critical safety concerns to advancements in industry and education, the focus remains on ensuring civic well-being and fostering growth. Residents and authorities alike will be watching closely as ongoing protests unfold and new infrastructure projects take shape, shaping the city's trajectory in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).