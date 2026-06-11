Metro Line 3 Update: Airtel and VI Connectivity Extended Across Underground Aqua Line; Connectivity Now Available Till BKC, Acharya Atre Chowk

Commuters travelling on Mumbai Metro Line 3 can now access improved mobile connectivity across additional sections of the city's underground Aqua Line, with telecom services being expanded to more stations and tunnel stretches along the corridor.

In a recent update shared on X, Mumbai Metro 3 announced that Airtel users can now access network services from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), while Vodafone Idea (Vi) subscribers can stay connected from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk. The rollout is expected to significantly improve the commuting experience by enabling uninterrupted voice calls, internet access, messaging and digital payment services during travel. Mumbai Water Tanker Strike Called Off After CM Devendra Fadnavis Intervenes.

Metro Line 3 Update: Airtel and VI Connectivity Extended

🚨 Passenger Update: Mobile network services are now available on #AquaLine: 🔹 Airtel: Aarey JVLR to BKC 🔹 Vi: Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk Passengers can access mobile connectivity during their journey on these sections of the corridor. 🚨प्रवाशांसाठी सूचना: मोबाईल… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) June 10, 2026

Airtel and Vi Services Expanded on Aqua Line

The latest expansion marks another phase in the deployment of telecom infrastructure across the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor. Under the new coverage plan, Airtel customers can access mobile services along the stretch between Aarey JVLR and BKC, while Vi users will receive connectivity from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk.

The enhanced network coverage is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters using Mumbai's first fully underground metro line. BKC Car-Free Fridays: Mumbai Tests New Commute Strategy for 2 Lakh Bandra Kurla Complex Workers.

Connectivity Upgrade Follows Major Service Disruption

The rollout comes weeks after a major disruption on the Aqua Line on May 23, when metro services on both UP and DOWN lines were affected from around 8.45 am. The incident left hundreds of passengers stranded for nearly three hours and triggered criticism over the lack of communication channels and mobile network access inside the underground corridor. Many commuters reported difficulties contacting family members, accessing online information and making digital transactions during the disruption.

Following the May service disruption, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) moved to accelerate the deployment of telecom infrastructure across the route. MMRCL jointly issued the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Vodafone Idea for the installation and operation of telecom services across Metro Line 3 stations and tunnels.

The project aims to provide seamless voice and data connectivity throughout the entire Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor.

While Airtel and Vodafone Idea services have now gone live across expanded sections of the route, work is also underway to introduce Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) connectivity. According to reports, BSNL services are expected to become operational on the corridor within the next six months.

Authorities say the phased rollout will eventually ensure broader telecom coverage for passengers regardless of their mobile service provider.

Officials believe the expansion of mobile network coverage will improve both commuter convenience and passenger safety. Reliable connectivity will allow passengers to make calls, access emergency services, use navigation and payment applications, and stay informed during their journeys through the underground network.

As passenger numbers continue to grow on the Aqua Line, the expanded telecom infrastructure is expected to play a key role in improving the overall travel experience on one of Mumbai's most significant urban transport projects.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Metro 3). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).