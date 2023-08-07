New Delhi, August 7: The Modi government has significantly enhanced border infrastructure in the last nine years, including along the frontier with China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday. India Adopted Unconventional Approach to Its G20 Presidency, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

In an interaction with a group of journalists, he said infrastructure push along the Northern border is going to determine India's response to national security challenges. 'Has India-China Border Dispute Resolved?' Asks Congress on EAM S Jaishankar's Claim.

Jaishankar said India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The external affairs minister said India is in talks with Bhutan for a rail link between that country and Assam.