Ayodhya, August 4: Mohammad Sharif who is known for cremating over 25,000 unclaimed bodies has been invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5. According to an ANI update, he said, if his health permits, he would attend the big event on Wednesday. Sharif is a Padma Shri recipient and an Ayodhya-based social activist. He is among the few prominent Muslims who have been invited to be part of the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday's ceremony to come to Ayodhya. Among the 175 invited for the main ceremony are 135 sants belonging to numerous spiritual traditions. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Guest List: From Mohan Bhagwat to Iqbal Ansari, Here's The List of Invitees For The Event in Ayodhya.

On the dais, there will be only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath. The entire Ram Janmabhoomi area has been decorated with saffron marigolds. Areas in Ayodhya have been illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights ahead of the big event on Wednesday.

