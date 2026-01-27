Popular singer Arijit Singh has surprised fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. The 38-year-old shared the news through an Instagram post, thanking listeners for their love and support over the years. Singh, known for chartbusters like Tum Hi Ho, Hawayein and Zaalima, said he will no longer accept new assignments as a playback vocalist. Arijit Singh Is Most Followed Musician on Spotify With 151 Million Followers, Beats Global Pop Stars Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

Arijit Singh’s Announcement

In his post, Arijit wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” He further added, “GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support.”

Fans Share Mixed Reactions

The announcement triggered an immediate reaction online. One fan commented, “This is a Virat Kohli test retirement level of shock.” Another wrote, “As he has said, he will be making music, but as a vocalist, he won't be available. Should’ve selected only a few songs to sing, but it's his call. I wish him the best.” Some users expressed disbelief. A comment read, “Is this legit? Ngl, mixed feelings if true, he has given us generational hits like Tum Hi Ho, Binte Dil, Laal Ishq.” Another user added, “Oh man, I thought it was fake. I want this to be fake.” ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Song: AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Irshad Kamil Reunite for Title Track (Watch Video)

Arijit Singh’s Journey

Arijit Singh began his music journey in 2005 through the reality show Fame Gurukul. He made his Bollywood breakthrough with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 in 2011. Over the years, he delivered several memorable songs including Tum Hi Ho, Kesariya and Binte Dil. Apart from singing, he is also a composer, music producer and multi-instrumentalist. Singh has received multiple honours, including two National Film Awards and the Padma Shri in 2025. While Arijit has stepped away from playback singing, he indicated that he plans to continue learning and creating music independently.

