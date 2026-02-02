Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters 2026: Shabana Azmi Reflects on Cinema, Activism and a Four-Decade Journey

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Veteran actress and acclaimed social activist Shabana Azmi remains a prominent voice in India's cultural and social landscape, recently participating in the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) 2026 and continuing to engage with her audience through social media. Her presence at the prestigious literary event underscored her ongoing relevance, offering reflections on her extensive career and the nuances of cinematic expression. Concurrently, Azmi shared a nostalgic moment with her husband, celebrated writer Javed Akhtar, highlighting their enduring four-decade-long partnership. Shabana Azmi Celebrates 41 Years of Marriage with Javed Akhtar, Says 'To Be Able to Look at Each Other with Such Tenderness' (View Pic)

Shabana Azmi on Moving Between Parallel and Mainstream Cinema

On the fourth day of MBIFL 2026, which concluded on February 2, Azmi featured in a session titled Of Fire & Grace alongside journalist Vishal Menon. During the discussion, she elaborated on her career trajectory, particularly her seamless transition between parallel and mainstream cinema. Azmi articulated that this shift was not a calculated strategy but rather a natural adaptation to the distinct "grammars" of different cinematic universes. She emphasized that an actor's primary role is to fully immerse themselves in the specific demands of each film, whether it be an art-house debut like Ankur or a commercial success such as Amar Akbar Anthony.

Shabana Azmi’s Award-Winning Career

Azmi's career, spanning over 160 films, has cemented her status as one of India's most respected actresses. An alumna of the Film and Television Institute of India, she debuted in 1974 with Ankur and quickly became a leading figure in the parallel cinema movement, known for its realistic and socially conscious narratives. Her powerful portrayals of often unconventional female characters have earned her a record five National Film Awards for Best Actress, five Filmfare Awards, and numerous international accolades. The Government of India has honored her with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012, recognising her profound contributions to arts and culture. ‘120 Bahadur’: Shabana Azmi Hails Farhan Akhtar’s Remarkable Transformation.

Shabana Azmi’s Activism

Beyond her cinematic achievements, Azmi is a vocal advocate for social and women's rights, leveraging her platform to champion various causes. She has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) and was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of parliament. Her commitment to social change was reiterated in late 2024, marking 50 years in the industry, when she stated her intention to continue using her art as a tool for societal betterment. In her personal life, Azmi frequently shares glimpses of her bond with husband Javed Akhtar, with whom she celebrated 41 years of marriage in December last year. She recently posted a throwback picture of the couple, reflecting on their journey together. ‘Gone Too Soon’: Shabana Azmi Remembers College Friend Satish Shah with Heartfelt Post; Says 'Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari' (View Post)

Shabana Azmi’s Enduring Impact on Cinema

Shabana Azmi's recent engagements at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters and her continued public presence underscore her multifaceted identity as both a cinematic icon and a dedicated social activist. Her ability to seamlessly navigate diverse roles, both on and off screen, reinforces her enduring influence and commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and change within Indian society.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (mathrubhumi.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).