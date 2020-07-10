Chennai, July 10: Some places in Tamil Nadu have received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, informed S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Friday.

"Easterly and westerly trough is interacting over the middle part of the Tamil Nadu atmosphere. Due to this, in the last 24 hours, we have received rainfall in some parts of Tamil Nadu. Yercaud district has received 20 centimetres of rains so far," he said while speaking to ANI. Monsoon 2020 Forecast for Delhi: Moderate Rainfall Likely in Next Three Days, Thunderstorm Activity May Start Tonight, Says IMD.

Balachandran also said that the northern part of Tamil Nadu and some interiors districts of the state are also likely to receive a downpour in the next 24 hours.n"As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky will be cloudy in the day time and rains are expected during early mornings or during the night," he added.

Talking about rainfall during the South-West Monsoon, Balachandran said that from June 1 till July 10, the country has received "39 per cent more rainfall than normal".