New Delhi, July 9: Delhi is likely to receive moderate rainfall in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. According to a tweet by ANI, RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD, informed that the national capital is expected to be lashed by moderate rainfall in the next three days. Jenamani further stated that the thunderstorm activity in Delhi may start tonight. Cloudy weather conditions prevailed across the national capital after a subdued rain activity. India to Witness Normal Monsoon This Year, Says IMD.

On Wednesday, parts of Delhi received rainfall with the Ayanagar Observatory recording 10.9 mm rains. The precipitation and cloudy weather kept the temperature low in the national capital. The maximum temperature hovered between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city. According to the IMD, monsoon had reached Delhi on June 25 and the weather agency has predicted normal rainfall in the national capital during the monsoon season this year.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi is expected to receive moderate rainfall in the next three days, thunderstorm activity may start tonight: RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/XlygvgpZb8 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in North India over the next few days. The weather agency said that due to the monsoon trough which lies north of its normal position, heavy falls are very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states during next 5 days.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 11th & 12th; East Uttar Pradesh during 10th to 12th; Bihar on 10th & 11th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya Arunachal Pradesh and during July 9 to July 11, 2020", the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).