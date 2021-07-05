New Delhi, July 5: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and other northeastern states during the next five days, a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days.

The IMD forecast said that the rainfall activity in these states has gained momentum under the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India. Moreover, a trough lies at mean sea level from East Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland causing heavy rainfall in the northeastern states and neighbouring regions. Weather Forecast 2021: After Break, Southwest Monsoon Expected to Enter an Active Phase Again, Says M Rajeevan.

Giving details about the progress of the southwest monsoon in the remaining parts of India, the IMD forecast stated that the monsoon progress continues to be slow and rainfall is subdued across the country. Meanwhile, the Northern Limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 26°N / Long. 70°E, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala, and Amritsar.

The IMD forecast states that prevailing meteorological conditions, atmospheric features and forecast wind pattern suggest no favourable conditions for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh during the next 4-5 days.

