Dubai, February 19: Gold rates (gold prices) in Dubai saw a significant upward correction on Thursday, February 19, recovering from a mid-week slump. The retail rate for 24-carat gold rose to AED 600.50 per gram, up from yesterday’s closing of approximately AED 587.25. This rebound of over AED 13 per gram reflects a volatile but resilient market as investors react to global economic signals and fluctuating currency strengths. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 14, in AED, USD and INR below.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, February 19, 2026

The following table provides the retail rates for various gold purities in AED, USD, and INR as of Thursday morning. Gold Rate Today, February 19, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Purity Unit AED USD INR 24K 1 gram 600.50 163.3 14,892 10 grams 6,005 1,633 148,920 1 tola 7,005 1,904 173,638 22K 1 gram 556.25 151.4 13,800 10 grams 5,562.5 1,514 138,000 1 tola 6,486 1,765 160,813 21K 1 gram 533.25¹ 145.2 13,227 10 grams 5,332.5 1,452 132,270 1 tola 6,219 1,693 154,302 18K 1 gram 457.00 124.4 11,337 10 grams 4,570 1,244 113,370 1 tola 5,335 1,453 132,270

Note: AED - USD/INR conversions are based on typical market FX rates used in gold price tables (1 AED = 0.272 USD, 1 AED = 24.8 INR) - actual exchange rates may vary slightly. 1 tola = 11.6638 grams (standard). Tola values are computed by multiplying per-gram prices by 11.6638.

Market Performance and Trends

The sharp increase observed this morning follows a period of consolidation. While the precious metal reached record highs in early 2026, the market has recently faced turbulence, with a notable crash in late January. Analysts suggest that the current price action is driven by a mix of bargain hunting and a slight easing of the US dollar, which often makes gold more affordable for international buyers.

Despite today's gains, market experts maintain a cautious outlook. The "City of Gold" remains a primary hub for retail buyers, particularly those from the Indian subcontinent, who are closely watching the exchange rate between the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Indian Rupee (INR). Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 18.

Factors Influencing Prices

Local retail prices in Dubai typically track international spot prices but include small adjustments based on local market demand. Today's rise is part of a broader February trend where prices have fluctuated within a 3% range. Geopolitical stability and central bank interest rate policies continue to be the primary drivers for the metal's performance as a "safe-haven" asset.

