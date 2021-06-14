Southwest monsoon set to arrive in national capital and cover most parts of northwest India by tomorrow - India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the South-west monsoon is set to arrive in Delhi by tomorrow, 12 days ahead of its schedule. Talking to AIR News, IMD DG, M Mahapatra said that the monsoon is on course to cover most areas of north-west India by tomorrow.

He said, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into most parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during next 48 hours. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Alert in Parts of Maharashtra, Southwest Monsoon To Advance Towards Gujarat and Rajasthan Over Next 3 Days.

This year, the monsoon is around two weeks ahead of schedule due to a low-pressure system building up over the Bay of Bengal. The south-west monsoon generally arrives in Delhi by June 27-28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).