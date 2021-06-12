New Delhi, June 12: After bringing incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance further and move towards parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. According to the all-India weather bulletin by IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of the country outside south Rajasthan and Kutch region of Gujarat during the subsequent 2-3 days. In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of Mumbai on Saturday.

A high alert has been issued for Mumbai for June 13 and 14 by the BMC after the IMDs forecast of"very heavy rain". All civic control rooms have been issued the 'high alert' directive, including power utility firms like BEST and Adani. The IMD has said that 'Moderate to heavy' rainfall is likely to occur in Mumbai and suburbs with the 'possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places' during the next 48 hours.

In addition, strong southwesterly winds are prevailing along the west coast at lower levels and an off-shore trough lies off the west coast. These conditions are likely to persist during the next 4-5 days. "Under their influence; fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls over Odisha on 12th; Chhattisgarh during 12th & 13th; East Madhya Pradesh on 13th & 14th; Vidarbha on 12th & 13th", the IMD said.

The heavy rainfall in Mumbai caused waterlogging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to temporarily shut subways. The traffic police closed Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad subways for motorists due to water-logging at these places.

