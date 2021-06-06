The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially declared the onset of the monsoon and it is likely to be normal this year. June 1st usually signals the start of the monsoon in India, however, there was a wee bit of delay. The rains in Kerala that begins on the first day of June was delayed by two days. The Director-General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said "According to the latest meteorological indications, the conditions are gradually becoming favourable and the southwesterly winds have strengthened, resulting in the likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala." The onset of monsoon in Kerala signals the four-month, June-September southwest monsoon season over India.

Southwest Monsoon advanced into northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim Details:https://t.co/1FHogHdPpJ pic.twitter.com/6NYTzk0o8E — MIB India 🇮🇳 #StaySafe (@MIB_India) June 6, 2021

With the conclusion of summer, and dark clouds hovering all over us, we're probably wondering when the monsoon will hit different parts of India. In this article, we'll provide you with a heads up on when it is ideal to dust off the umbrella. Here's when the monsoon is expected in different states in India this year.

Karnataka: The IMD predicts that like Kerala we might see a slight delay in its onset in the state. The monsoon is likely to make landfall around June 7. Bengaluru is also expected to see rains around this time. Tamil Nadu is likely to see the onset of monsoon at this time.

Goa: The monsoon is likely to hit the state of Goa early next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The normal date for monsoons in Goa is around June 7.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra will also witness the onset of the monsoon next week. Maharashtra saw a huge spell of rains for a few days last month when Cyclone Tukatae made landfall in that state.

Odisha: The rainfall in Odisha is expected to start in the coastal districts on June 10. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the districts like Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal on June 11. It will also rage through central Odisha and is predicted to get stronger from June 13.

According to IMD, Southwest Monsoon had advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, some parts of the central Arabian Sea, that included parts of Lakshadweep and Kerala. It also moved toward most parts of Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on Friday

