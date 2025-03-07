New Delhi, March 7: Slamming politics of appeasement, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Friday dared Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to meet and sympathise with a Dalit minor victim of 'Islamic Jihad' who was gang-raped in captivity for two months in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. “Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the new Muslim League, will not go to Moradabad to meet this Dalit family because the rapists are Salman, Zubair, Rashid and Arif,” wrote Malviya, incharge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, in a post on social media handle X.

In a stinging criticism of politicians who go soft against criminals from a particular community, Malviya wrote, in Hindi, “Akhilesh Yadav, the new fan of Aurangzeb and the one who cursed Maha Kumbh, seems to have gone mute.” The police have arrested three accused, including the main accused, in the case that came to light on March 3, said Superintendent of Police Kunwar Akash Singh. Moradabad Horror: 14-Year-Old Dalit Girl Kidnapped, Gang-Raped, ‘Om’ Tattoo on Her Hand Burnt With Acid, Forcibly Fed Meat in Uttar Pradesh; 1 Arrested.

Attaching a portion of the FIR registered on the victim girl’s complaint in Bhagatpur police station, Malviya said the victim claimed she was threatened not to report the matter or else her uncle and brother would be killed, and she and her aunty would be abducted. “It was also said that they get a huge amount of money for Islamic Jihad,” wrote Malviya, adding that it was also claimed that, so far, many Hindu girls have been converted.

Seeking a serious probe and quick action against the evil mentality, Malviya said, “This entire episode should be investigated, and along with providing justice to the minor Dalit girl, this evil mentality growing in the society must also be crushed.” The excerpt of the FIR shared by Malviya along with his post said that main accused Salman had bragged before the victim about how he had converted many women to Islam. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Grandfather, Father, Uncle Arrested for Rape After Girl Found 2 Months Pregnant, Accused Arrested.

The complaint also said in the FIR that the rapists used acid to remove a tattoo – representing a Hindu God – from her hand and repeatedly threatened to burn her face using the corrosive liquid. “After sexually exploiting me for two months, Salman dropped me in Bhojpur,” she said in the FIR. Meanwhile, SP Police Kunwar Akash Singh said that police got the information about the incident on March 3 and immediately registered a case. “Out of the four accused named in the FIR, the main accused had already been arrested on Friday two more accused have been apprehended,” he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2025 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).