Moradabad Shocker: 19-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead While Recording Selfie Video

Moradabad, May 31: In an apparent case of suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, a 19-year-old youth allegedly shot himself to death with his father's licensed firearm. Before taking the extreme step, he had recorded a video on his mobile, police said on Sunday. The incident was reported from Chakfazalpur village in the Kundarki police station area. According to preliminary information, the victim, who was identified as Farat Ali, allegedly used his father's licensed gun to shoot himself inside his home. He reportedly recorded a video on his mobile phone before taking the step. Authorities are examining the video as part of the investigation.

Officials said that initial findings suggest that the young man may have been distressed due to family-related issues. Investigators have stated that all possible angles are being investigated to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Upon receiving information about the incident, officers from Uttar Pradesh Police reached the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. The licensed firearm used in the incident has also been seized. The incident has left the family in deep shock and grief. Hyderabad Shocker: Cab Driver Dies by Suicide by Hanging After Recording Video; Telangana Police Book Woman for Abetment.

Speaking on the matter, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said that the incident occurred on the night of May 30. He confirmed that the youth died after shooting himself with his father's licensed weapon. "Police are questioning family members and other individuals connected to the case to ascertain the reasons behind the incident," he said. The SP added that the viral video is also being examined and that the actual cause will become clear only after the investigation is completed. Ranchi Shocker: ITI Student Dies by Suicide After Video Call With Girlfriend, Jharkhand Police Probe Relationship Angle.

In a similar incident, Bhopal Police had recovered a handwritten suicide note a day after a 16-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer allegedly died by suicide at her family’s government residence in Bhopal’s upscale Char Imli area, officials said.​ According to police, the note was recovered from the teenager’s room during a search conducted after the incident.​ Written in English, the note contained emotional messages addressed to her parents.​

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).